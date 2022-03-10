Stourport primary school awarded prestigious British Council award for languages

Spanish lead teacher Owen Jaman with Spanish ambassadors (from left) William Stanley, Alexander Mattinson, Olivia Houghland and Mia Jones

St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, in Areley Kings, was praised for “broadening horizons” and developing citizenship skills among its pupils who are given opportunities to learn languages.

Headteacher Ian James said: "We are thrilled that the work already undertaken has earned us this award. Our pupils are encouraged to explore, share and reflect on cultures and customs in different parts of the world, discuss and celebrate the similarities and differences between these.

"They also reflect on views and attitudes in the UK and globally and discuss ideas around diversity, identity and intercultural understanding.”

Mr James said the school plans to extend global learning and its impact across the whole school.

The British Council report said: “It is clear to see that you are keen to use the International School Award to support your existing international activities and see it as a framework with which to enrich and broaden the curriculum and engender a wider awareness and understanding of global issues - preparing your pupils for their role as active global citizens.