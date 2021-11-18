Children donate festive gifts for the poorest youngsters in Europe

Children

The festive-wrapped boxes will be distributed by the Foundation for Social Inclusion and Change to those in need in countries such as Moldova, Albania and Bulgaria.

Principal Sara Peace said: "We’ve had a huge response to the Christmas Shoebox Appeal and special mention must go to year seven student Imogen Fowler and her family for bringing in 10 full boxes. It has been a fantastic effort by so many which supports our school value of kindness."

As well as the gifts, the charity asks for a £3 donation to cover transport costs and any funds left over will go towards their projects tackling poverty and preventing modern slavery.

Stourport High is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and pupils at other trust schools have also filled shoeboxes with gifts for children from these countries through Operation Christmas Child.

These include Stourport Primary Academy where year two pupils filled and decorated shoeboxes as part of their RE lessons and Wilden All Saints CE Primary School where pupils also heard from governor and Operation Christmas Child volunteer Jacky Garbett, who has visited countries where the gifts are distributed.