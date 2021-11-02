Stourport children achieve Green Flag status for their school

St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, in Areley Kings, has earned the Eco-Schools highest accreditation for environmental improvements, energy conservation and awareness.
Their eco committee – dubbed global stars – have undertaken a number of projects, including the regeneration of their key stage one courtyard, nature conservation, recycling and energy efficiency, along with developing a greater understanding of global citizenship.
Headteacher Ian James said: “This award clearly demonstrates the hard work of our global stars who have engaged in a variety of environmental issues and are leading our school community towards a better understanding of the importance of sustainability and respect for our environment.”
He added thanks to local company Morgan Advanced Materials for their “generous support” of the £1,000 courtyard facelift.
Year four global star Megan Soames said: “We decided we’d like to encourage more birds into our forest school so we’ve put up bird boxes and also to get some fish, which we look after, and to show other children how to look after animals and our planet.”