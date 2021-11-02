Stourport children achieve Green Flag status for their school

zgzngz

St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School, in Areley Kings, has earned the Eco-Schools highest accreditation for environmental improvements, energy conservation and awareness.

Their eco committee – dubbed global stars – have undertaken a number of projects, including the regeneration of their key stage one courtyard, nature conservation, recycling and energy efficiency, along with developing a greater understanding of global citizenship.

Headteacher Ian James said: “This award clearly demonstrates the hard work of our global stars who have engaged in a variety of environmental issues and are leading our school community towards a better understanding of the importance of sustainability and respect for our environment.”

He added thanks to local company Morgan Advanced Materials for their “generous support” of the £1,000 courtyard facelift.