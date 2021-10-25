Aldi announces plans for new multi-million pound store in Stourport

A CGI imagine of what the Aldi will look like. Photo: Aldi

The award-winning food retailer, which has 920 stores across the country and is Britain's fifth largest supermarket with about 38,000 employees, wants to build on land at Minerva Point in the town.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Wyre Forest District Council within the next few months and the company hopes the new store could welcome its first customers in 2023.

But before a formal planning application is submitted the company is seeking to know what the local community thinks about the plans as well as the design and layout of the store.

From now until November 1 people can view a virtual public exhibition online and have their say on the plans.

The company has written to more than 2,000 local addresses inviting people and business bosses to take part in the virtual public exhibition by visiting the aldiconsultation.co.uk/stourport website.

People will also be able to view the plans through a "live chat" feature which will be hosted between 1pm and 5pm on October 28, and will also be able to provide their feedback via an online questionnaire.

A company spokesman said: "The proposals would see a vacant brownfield site transformed into a high quality community asset offering local people greater choice for their shopping as well as providing a multi-million pound investment to rejuvenate a major site within the town.

"These proposals not only represent a multi-million-pound investment to the area but will also create additional local jobs, and provide customers with a modern shopping experience and more local choice for their weekly food shop.

“We are delighted to announce our plans to open a new Aldi food store in Stourport which will create around 50 new local high paid jobs as well as many more in the construction and supply chains.

"Regenerating a vacant brownfield site will provide local people with more choice for their weekly food shop in an easy to access store.

“We are now keen to hear from local people about their views on our proposal and would urge locals to visit our virtual exhibition.”