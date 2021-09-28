Man dies after cardiac arrest at Stourport park

The incident happened at the War Memorial Park on Monday and paramedics with West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene by land and air.

Bystanders tried to revive the man before paramedics arrived.

The man, who has not been named, was later confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a cardiac arrest in the War Memorial Park, Lower Lickhill Road, Stourport on Severn at 4.42pm on Monday.

"Two ambulances, a critical care paramedic, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a BASICS doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find bystanders performing excellent CPR on a man who was in cardiac arrest.