Man dies after car crashes into tree

Lower Lickhill Road, in Stourport. Photo: Google Maps

The car crashed at around 4am on Sunday, May 30, on Lower Lickhill Road in Stourport, when it hit the tree before coming to a rest on the opposite side of the road.

The driver and passenger, both men in their 30s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where the passenger since died.

West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesman for the force said: "The incident involved one vehicle, which was travelling along the road at around 4am, before colliding with a tree and coming to rest on the opposite carriageway.

"The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. His passenger, who was also in his 30s, was also taken to hospital but sadly died."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.06am on Sunday to Lower Lickhill Road, Stourport to reports of an road traffic collision involving a car and a tree. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.

"On arrival crews found two occupants of the car requiring treatment. One man was in a critical condition and received advanced life support on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. His condition at the time of handover was described as critical.

"The second occupant, a man, suffered serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before being conveyed to the same hospital for further emergency care."