Man set to face court on charges of causing death by dangerous driving on Kidderminster road

Craig Nunn was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following an incident on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport on Saturday.

The collision, which involved a black Ford Focus and black Suzuki Vitara, saw a three-week-old baby die at the scene and the two other occupants in the Suzuki, a man and a woman in their 20s, require hospital treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The 39-year-old, of Sandy Lane in Stourport, will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"The charges are in relation to a collision on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport yesterday (Saturday 26 October), where a three-week-old baby sadly died.

"Craig Nunn, aged 39, of Sandy Lane, Stourport will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on 28 October."