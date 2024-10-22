Fifth man arrested in connection with Kidderminster stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A 29-year-old man was arrested by West Mercia Police on suspicion of wounding with intent on Tuesday. He is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the incident on Dudley Street on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene around 6.10pm to reports of an assault and found a 28-year-old man who had been stabbed.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and has since been discharged.

West Mercia Police confirmed that four other men, aged between 18 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and have since been released on bail.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers have arrested a fifth man following a stabbing on Dudley Street in Kidderminster on Saturday evening.

"We received a call around 6.10pm with a report of an assault in Pizza Lounge on Dudley Street. When officers attended the incident one man had been stabbed outside the takeaway.

"Another man, 29, has now been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent."

Detective Constable Lucas said: “Incidents such as this can bring concern to the local community, and I would like to reassure the public that we are now confident we have arrested everybody that was involved.

“In order to complete the picture of what happened on Saturday evening, I am continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward with any information that may help with our investigation.

"If you have any information, please contact Detective Constable Lucas by emailing dl-dcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting 00372_i of October 19."