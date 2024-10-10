Man arrested after drugs raids in Kidderminster

https://x.com/i/status/1844375920829714533

Officers from West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) in North Worcestershire executed a warrant at a property in Dunlin Drive in the Spennells area of Kidderminster.

Some of the drugs and other items discovered in the raid in Kidderminster today (Thursday)

A large quantity of cannabis was found in the property, together with deal bags and scales which led to officers using police powers to visit another address at Unicorn Row, near Horse Fair.

At this property, another large quantity of cannabis was found with deal bags, together with around £3,000 cash and a mobile phone believed to be linked to drug dealing.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug – cannabis – and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Police executed raids at two properties in Kidderminster this morning (Thursday)

Police Constable Kane Baker of the NCFT said: “We executed a warrant at an address in Dunlin Drive this morning following community concerns about drug dealing in the area.

“The discovery of the cannabis stash and associated paraphernalia gave us powers to search another address at Unicorn Row, where we discovered more cannabis, the money and a mobile phone believed to be used for dealing.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug – cannabis – and is currently helping us with our enquiries.

“Drug dealing is linked to organised criminal gangs whose actions reap harm on the public we are here to protect and serve.

“The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Today’s warrant shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within Wyre Forest, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”

The raids were carried out as part of Operation Target – West Mercia Police’s work to tackle serious and organised crime.