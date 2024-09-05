Watch: See and hear new ball activity at popular trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Habberley Trail in Lower Habberley in Kidderminster has launched a brand new ball track activity as part of the mile-long trail.

The activity sees people drop a ball onto a series of ramps with metal areas and wooden runs for the balls to travel down, including one which plays a tune in the style of a metal glockenspiel.

The activity is the latest part of the trail, which opened in March 2020 and includes challenges and activities such as a mesh maze, a hangman challenge, Connect 4, gravity slides, wall bangers and an inflatable bull.

To find out more about Habberley Trail and the activities on offer, as well as a map of the trail, go to habberleytrail.co.uk/tickets/the-trail/