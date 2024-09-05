Watch: See and hear new ball activity at popular trail
A popular adventure trail in the heart of the Wyre Forest has launched a new musical attraction.
Habberley Trail in Lower Habberley in Kidderminster has launched a brand new ball track activity as part of the mile-long trail.
The activity sees people drop a ball onto a series of ramps with metal areas and wooden runs for the balls to travel down, including one which plays a tune in the style of a metal glockenspiel.
The activity is the latest part of the trail, which opened in March 2020 and includes challenges and activities such as a mesh maze, a hangman challenge, Connect 4, gravity slides, wall bangers and an inflatable bull.
To find out more about Habberley Trail and the activities on offer, as well as a map of the trail, go to habberleytrail.co.uk/tickets/the-trail/