'We could have lost Trevor' – Dog survives car crash of an impact speed of 130mph thanks to harness

It should have been an exciting day for all involved when Leigh, Callum and Trevor set off from their home in Kidderminster hoping to spend a day soaking up the sun and swimming in the sea on what would have been Trevor's first day at the beach.

But just minutes after setting off, tragedy struck when an oncoming car sped around a blind corner on the wrong side of the road, causing a crash with an impact speed of 130mph – writing off all cars involved.

Luckily, both of them only suffered minor injuries and quick-thinking Callum called the emergency services, but when Leigh smelled burning her 'first thought' was of their new member of the family, Trevor.

The aftermath of the crash. Image: Submitted

She said: "While Callum called the emergency services, I rushed to get Trevor. I unclipped his seatbelt and got him out of the car. I couldn’t believe he was all okay; just understandably shaking and scared.”

Leigh credits Trevor's safety to a nifty harness she had copped three days before the trip. The harness she bought - a 3 Peaks Crash Impact Tested Dog Harness - was from her local Kidderminster Pets at Home Pet Care Centre.