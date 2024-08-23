Heritage railway announces latest attraction lined up for its Diesel Bash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Subject to availability the Class 25 number D7628 will appear at the Severn Valley Railway Autumn Diesel Bash taking place between October 3 and 6.

The locomotive is owned by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) and can usually be found working the Esk Valley trains to Whitby.

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, SVR’s managing director of the Bridgnorth to Kidderminster railway said it was quite a coup to get the train away from Yorkshire.

The D7628 on the NYMR. Photo: Kenny Felstead

He said: "We’re extremely grateful to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for agreeing to D7628’s appearance.

"Securing this locomotive is quite a coup as it is very rarely seen away from the NYMR and we are very pleased to be hosting it."

The loco will be appearing at the Autumn Diesel Bash alongside SVR home locomotives and Class 25 No. 25262 previously announced.

The popular four-day heritage diesel celebration operates a busy timetable and attracts visitors from all over the country.

Single and multi-day rover tickets are on sale now via the SVR website.