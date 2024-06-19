Man in court after 13 vehicles are damaged in Kidderminster
A man has been charged with criminal damage after 13 vehicles were damaged in Kidderminster.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
The incident happened on June 8.
Tomas Raymond, 35, of no fixed abode, is charged with criminal damage and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on June 15.
He is currently on remand and is due to return to Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on August 2.