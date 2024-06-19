Car key burglar jailed for more than two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hassan Khan was found guilty of car key burglary and theft of a motor vehicle by a judge at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

The 19-year-old, of Keeley Street in Birmingham, was sentenced to two years and four months following the investigation which forms part of Op Enzyme, West Mercia Police’s cross-border partnership operation to combat car key burglaries and other vehicle related offences in and around Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, and Redditch.

Khan committed a car key burglary on Ludlow Road in Kidderminster on Wednesday, October 25 last year, stealing the keys to a Mercedes car before making off in the vehicle.

Detective Constable Rob Freer, of North Worcestershire LPA’s Proactive CID team, said: “We are pleased to get this good result from court which puts a car key burglar behind bars, as part of Op Enzyme.

“Acquisitive crimes such as motor vehicle theft not only affect the victim but also have a wider impact on the rest of society, as it pushes up insurance premiums and costs to the consumer.

“Such thefts are sometimes linked to organised crime gangs who often prey on vulnerable people and whose actions reap harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.”