Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Kidderminster

The man sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision in Conningsby Drive shortly after 8pm yesterday.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “Upon arrival we found a man who was the cyclist who was assessed and had life-threatening injuries. Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care to him at the scene and he was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.

“No further patients required treatment.”

A spokesman stated that crews were called to the scene at 8.09pm. An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a Critical Care Car, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.