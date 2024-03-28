Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision took place on the A449 junction with Caunsall Road at around 3.40pm on Monday.

It involved a black Mercedes ML and a silver Honda Jazz.

Two people in their 80s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Mercia Police is now appealing for witnesses of the crash, or those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone who thinks they can help should contact PC Michael Smith by emailing michael.smith@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 extension 7733407 and quoting incident 261i of March 25.

Alternatively, speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk