Two women charged in connection with torture of monkey

Holly LeGresley and Adriana Orme were both arrested by West Mercia Police and charged with publishing an obscene article and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

LeGresley, aged 37 from Kidderminster, and Orme, aged 55 from Upton-upon-Severn, were charged in relation to causing, consuming and facilitating the torture of monkeys.

Both women have been bailed and will appear in front of magistrates in Worcester on May 7.