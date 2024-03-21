Man seriously hurt in unprovoked attack by gang of men armed with metal poles

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An appeal for information has been launched following an attack where a man was left with serious injuries.

It happened at 10.50pm on Wednesday, March 13, on Stoney Lane, Kidderminster.

As a result of the incident, the man was left with serious injuries and needed hospital treatment.

Now, police are asking for help in finding information about the "unprovoked" attack.

Detective inspector Warren Matthews said: "We are currently investigating a serious assault in an unprovoked attack.

"We would like to speak to anyone with information or who saw the attack happen.

"We would also be interested in speaking to anyone who has doorbell/CCTV footage of the attack, or people passing by the area at the time of the attack who may have captured dash cam footage."

Anyone with information into the assault is asked to get in touch with police via 01562 826052 or email the officer in case at claire.rees@westmercia.police.uk quoting 00525_I_13032024.