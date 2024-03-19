Harriers donate kits for football mad girls in Stourport

The St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School’s girls’ team were “excited” to take delivery of their orange kit from the Kidderminster Harriers Community Trust.

The trust was also able to present the Areley Kings school with the books via the National Literacy Trust and Premier League Primary Stars, whose Premier League Kit Scheme provided the strip.

Ian James, headteacher, said: “We are so grateful for the donation of books and the girls were so excited to have their own football strip.”

The trust’s community sports manager Nick Griffiths added: “We’ve been able to support a number of schools with our allocation of books and girls’ football kits. Our aim is to encourage more children to be involved in football both as players and supporters.”