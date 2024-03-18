Fitting tribute to Kidderminster F1 Peter Collins to be unveiled after crowdfunding effort

A crowd funding effort launched in February has already raised the £15,000 needed to honour the driver, who died in the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in Germany in 1958 aged just 26.

Before his death he had won many races, including the British Grand Prix after making his debut when still in his teens.

The money will pay for a bust of the driver which will be unveiled on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6 at the Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb meeting near Worcester,

Hills Ford of Kidderminster will support the racing event, organised to honour Mr Collins.

The company is managed by the Hill brothers, Tim and Richard, who also operate an automotive site in Mustow Green, not far from where Peter Collins' father, Pat, ran his original garage.

Mark Andrews, organiser of the memorial event, said: "I’m delighted that Hills Ford are sponsoring this event and helping to preserve the memory of Peter Collins for generations to come.

"Their generous support will help us to ensure that everyone visiting the unveiling at Shelsley Walsh will have a great day.

Tim Hill said: "Peter Collins is rightly described as one of the greatest drivers of his era and I’m thrilled to be involved in this event.

"It’s the perfect fit for Hills Ford given both our support of motor sports and our businesses at Kidderminster and Mustow Green."

The unveiling ceremony will have an exhibit of vintage and modern cars, Peter Collins memorabilia, special guests, and vehicles from Hills Ford on display