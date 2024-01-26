Girl hospitalised after being hit by lorry

The incident occurred on the junction between Chester Road North and Birmingham Road in Kidderminster around 8.21am and saw two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance called the scene.

They treated the girl at the scene for potentially serious injuries and transported her to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a lorry and pedestrian on Birmingham Road at 8.21am.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered the pedestrian, a girl, had suffered potentially serious injuries in the incident.

"Following treatment from ambulance staff at the scene, she was then transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land ambulance."

West Mercia Police have confirmed that the road will be closed for some time and has asked for motorists in the area to find an alternative route.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are currently assisting with a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Kidderminster.

"The collision happened outside the Land Oak public house at the junction of Chester Road North and Birmingham Road."

"The road will remain closed for some time."