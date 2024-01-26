Kidderminster will be rocking to new production of Grease - The Musical

Audiences will be rocking in the aisles at Kidderminster’ Baxter College theatre as they are transported to Rydell High in the school’s show, Grease – The Musical.

A record number of more than 50 students from years seven to 13 are involved in the production, on stage, in the band and behind the scenes.

Year 13 students Tom Gallacher and Elora Stevens play teenage sweethearts Danny and Sandy, supported by a strong cast, including Year 11 students Mia Cooper and Grace Cooper as Marty and Jan and Year 10 student Maddi Millward as Frenchie.

The show is directed by the school’s creative arts team with help from former students Jack Simpson and Louis Wharton, who have studied at prestigious theatre and drama schools.

Richard Ravenhall, director of creative arts, said: “It’s a real team effort and it means a lot to have two exceptional alumni in Jack and Louis returning to share their experience and skills. “We have an incredibly talented cast and musicians, supported by fantastic scenery makers, technical and back stage crews.”

The show runs from Tuesday, February 6 to Thursday, February 8 and tickets, priced £4, are selling quickly. They are available via the QR code on the school’s Facebook page.