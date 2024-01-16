School given £6,000 for free boxing sessions for disadvantaged youngsters

Baxter College has been awarded a share of government money through Active Herefordshire and Worcestershire, after figures revealed more than half of Wyre Forest children are less physical activity than guidelines recommend.

An initial £2,000 enabled the school to buy equipment and run after-school sessions for students who are eligible for free school meals and the latest £4,000 top up will allow the club to continue and for the purchase of more kit.

Dave Garbett, head of PE, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding to provide additional opportunities for physical activity for this group of students at no cost to them.

“Boxing provides such high energy work-outs, boosting cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength and fat reduction. We surveyed our students and knew it would be popular among both boys and girls.”

Stephen Brewster, chief executive officer at Active Herefordshire and Worcestershire added: “At a time when 54 per cent of children and young people in Wyre Forest are not meeting government guidelines for physical activity, it is vital that we work with schools to address the stubborn inequalities that remain, to support our young people, their families and their communities, to gain positive experiences and reap the benefits that physical activity can bring.”