"It's been fun" Caravan project donates crucial funds in last act

The Churchfield Caravan Group, a charity group based in Tipton that donates holiday time in a static caravan, was forced to close after high running costs brought on by Covid.

The caravan was situated on Walshes Farm Caravan Park in Stourport-on-Severn, with regulars saying the location was ideal for those who need to remain by hospitals or care centres.

Now, Lorraine Whitehouse, Chairperson of Churchfield Caravan Group, has been forced to close the doors of the caravan, donating the £4,000 from the sale of the static caravan to Sandwell Multi-Care.

Preventing the cheque, Lorraine said: "It's such a shame that we had to close. Covid hit us hard. When we closed the caravan we still had to pay ground rent for the location and all the necessities. It just really took it out of us.

"We had a good list of regulars who usually used the caravan as a means of respite, it was centrally located so they were still near places they needed to be. It was a real getaway for those who needed it."

The caravan group was first started over 30 years ago and taken over by the Churchfield Caravan Group 15 years ago, offering holidays for those who otherwise wouldn't be able to get a break

Lorraine continued: "It is a real shame. The caravan was for those who needed to otherwise wouldn't be able to go on holiday.

"These are people who were in care of those with disabilities, family members of their carers, or the older generation who couldn't travel too far. It was a means of respite."

The group was loved by its regular users, with some saying it was the only holiday they would experience all year.

Lorraine said: "We had one family who had been using the caravan for years, they used to travel abroad but couldn't now.

"Once they tried the caravan they said it was like a home away from home."

The group presented a cheque for £4,000, the price of the caravan, to the Sandwell Multi-Care trust, who help to offer respite and domiciliary care services for those who need it.

Lorraine ended: "When we handed over the cheque, the representative thought it was only going to be for a few hundred, they were over the moon when they saw how much it was for.

"It is a real shame to sell it. But this money will go a long way for the charity. It is a really good use of the money I think."