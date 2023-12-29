Kidderminster man, 27, arrested on multiple drugs charges after officers search car
A Kidderminster man has been charged with multiple drugs offences.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Aiden Jimenez, aged 27, of Comberton Road, has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, production of a class A drug and production of cannabis.
In addition he has been charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm without intent and driving a motor vehicle without a licence and insurance.
The charges come after South Worcestershire Proactive CID targeted a vehicle parked on Shrubbery Avenue in Worcester and a quantity of drugs was recovered.
Jimenez has been remanded in police custody and was appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.