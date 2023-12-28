SVR unveils its spring gala line-up

The four-day festival of steam takes place between Friday, April 18 and Sunday April 21 and the heritage line has announced the latest of its special guests lined up for the event.

The 2024 Spring Steam Gala will see No. 29 star alongside ‘Terrier’ Fenchurch and the newly-overhauled Stanier Mogul No. 13268.

Built in 1904 by Kitson of Leeds, Works Number 4263, for Lambton Collieries, No. 29 was the first 0-6-2T to be employed on that system and was later joined by No.5.

No. 29 was also overhauled at Philadelphia, Co Durham in 1968, by which time the ‘main line’ running over BR tracks had ceased and it was made redundant with the other remaining steam locomotives in 1969.

With 65 years in service it is one of the longest-working steam locomotives in the UK and has been supplied to SVR for the event by the Lambton Trust and North Yorkshire Moors Railway.