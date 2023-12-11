Kidderminster choir preparing for festive Christmas concert

Known as the Men in Red, they are performing an evening of the best Christmas music at St Mary’s Church with an evening of wassailing, carols and entertainment on Thursday December 14.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said: “The concert will launch Christmas and all that it means and will be a way of thanking regular audience members for their support over the year and to welcome new people to our performances.”

The evening will start at 7.30pm and the audience is welcome to bring along their own refreshments and nibbles.