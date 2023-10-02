Encouraging numbers as chess club prepares for league matches

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterPublished:

New faces are being made welcome at an historic chess team.

Kidderminster Chess Club members
Kidderminster Chess Club members

After encouraging attendances during the summer months Kidderminster Chess Club has a series of league games lined up this month.

On Wednesday there will be a regular club night.

Home league matches will be against Worcester on October 11, Kynoch on October 18 and Malvern on October 25.

Meetings are on Wednesdays from 7pm at Habberley Social Club, in Truro Drive, Kidderminster.

The club says attendances have been very encouraging over the summer period and there are always people available for friendly games.

There is no charge and players of all levels and ages are welcome to join in.

The club was founded in 1845. For more details phone 07913 227402.

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News