Encouraging numbers as chess club prepares for league matches

Kidderminster Chess Club members

After encouraging attendances during the summer months Kidderminster Chess Club has a series of league games lined up this month.

On Wednesday there will be a regular club night.

Home league matches will be against Worcester on October 11, Kynoch on October 18 and Malvern on October 25.

Meetings are on Wednesdays from 7pm at Habberley Social Club, in Truro Drive, Kidderminster.

The club says attendances have been very encouraging over the summer period and there are always people available for friendly games.

There is no charge and players of all levels and ages are welcome to join in.