Cottage in countryside near Kidderminster to be sold with guide price of £115

A small semi-detached cottage in the countryside is appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next online auction.

The cottage in Rock
The cottage in Rock

There is a guide price of more than £115,000 for 2 Stone Cottages in Rock, near Kidderminster, on Thursday, October 26.

Jonathan Hackett, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, explained that the property also had the space available for potential development, subject to planning permission.

“This property has real potential to become the cute countryside cottage of someone’s dreams, although it is in need of improvement works.

“The cottage stands back from the road behind a front garden and has a porch, reception room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs, with a landing and two bedrooms upstairs."

The cottage is among scores of lots that are appearing in the auction, which will start at 9am.

