Popular street food festival returning to Brockencote Hall Hotel

Eat, Street, Repeat is returning to Brockencote Hall

Brockencote Food and Music Festival will be hosted by Eat Street Repeat in the grounds of Brockencote Hall Hotel in Chaddesley Corbett.

Taking place on Sunday, September 17 from midday until 7pm, the event follows a successful inaugural festival last year which attracted more than 2,500 visitors.

On the billing this year includes more than a dozen food vendors, ranging from street food burger specialists Roly Poly from Pershore, Spanish cuisine from Warwickshire-based Zampa Tapas, authentic wood fired pizza from Coventry-based Surf N Slice, as well as vegan options and sweet treats.

There will also be live music from a variety of acts including an Amy Winehouse tribute, Worcester jazz and blues combo Coda, and Kidderminster singer-songwriter Ben Drummund.

And for the children there will be entertainment including bouncy castles, Midlands magician Lucky Lee, and face painting.

Visitors will also be automatically entered into a prize to win £100 worth of food and drinks vouchers, or a night’s stay at Brockencote Hall Hotel.

Craig Markham from organisers Eat Street Repeat said: “There is a fantastic vibe around street food right now and we are thrilled to be bringing some of that to Worcestershire with another great event at Brockencote Hall Hotel.

“This is restaurant-standard food – bursting with flavour – at street food prices, with some great live musicians and acts for the children too, all while set against a beautiful location at Brockencote Hall.”

Jack Hartshorne, General Manager of Brockencote Hall Hotel, added: “We had such a fantastic time hosting the festival last year and we are thrilled to see it return.

“Eat Street Repeat have put on a fun-filled day with some great local vendors, fantastic food and entertainment for adults and kids, so it is shaping up to be another great event.”

Early bird tickets are available for £4, £2 for under-16s, while entry for under-4s is free. There will also be on-the-door tickets.