Three 'dangerous' dogs seized in police raids on two houses

Officers from West Mercia Police continue their work on East Street to remove the dangerous dogs from the house. Photo: West Mercia Police

The warrants were carried out on East Street in Kidderminster on Wednesday afternoon after information was provided about dangerous dogs, alleged illegal dog breeding and possible banned wildlife being kept at the addresses.

Two houses were searched in the multi-agency operation as West Mercia Police was joined by Worcestershire Regulatory Services, the RSPCA, a veterinary expert, and specialist advisers on exotic animals.

Officers took away three dogs that were identified as banned under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act, which makes it illegal to own, sell, breed, give away or abandon certain types of dogs.

No arrests were made, but advice was given on the state of the properties for housing animals by police, while RSPCA officers were also on hand in an advisory role and are now looking into the matter.

Kidderminster Safer Neighbourhood Inspector, Lisa Hornberger, said: "Today’s warrant shows we take community concerns around dangerous dogs and illegal breeding very seriously and will act on information given to us.