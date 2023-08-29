Sausage is now being looked after at a kennels.

Members of the public contacted police at around 10am amid concerns for its welfare alleging it was being dragged around and being offered for sale illegally.

Officers attended and witnessed some cruelty towards the Spaniel type dog. It was noted the puppy was not walking well and seemed very nervous. They seized him under Section 4 of the 2006 act.

The pup, affectionately renamed ‘Sausage’ by the patrol team, was taken back to Kidderminster police station for some food and water while they waited for him to be picked up by the RSPCA.

Sausage was taken to a boarding kennels by the RSPCA who are now investigating the matter.

PC Natasha Hadley of Kidderminster Police, a dog owner herself, said she seized the puppy for his own wellbeing.

PC Hadley said Sausage was skinny and his back legs were bowed. He was very scared and cowering when people approached him.

“It was horrible to see such a young dog who should be full of life in a state of distress and being mistreated this way,” she said.

“He could barely walk, was very nervous and had no energy or interest in anything.”

PC Hadley is appealing for any witnesses to the incident to email her at natasha.hadley@westmercia.police.uk.