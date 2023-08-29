Margaret Thatcher House in Kidderminster to be sold at auction

Margaret Thatcher House

Margaret Thatcher House in Mill Street has planning permission to be turned into homes and shops.

It will be one of the star lots in Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on Thursday, September 14. There is a guide price of more than £432,000.

It was originally built in the late 1970s to house Kidderminster’s new Conservative Club and was named to honour the country’s first woman PM, who served from 1979 to 1990.

But the three-storey building has now been empty for several years. Wyre Forest Council granted permission to convert the building into apartments and retail space in 2020.

Ron Darlington , consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a landmark building with car parking for 32 vehicles and stands close to Kidderminster’s town centre and the Crossley Retail Park.

“Planning consent was granted for four shop units on the ground floor with nine apartments on the first and second floors with a side extension.

"The building already stands in a popular residential area, just five minutes’ walk from the town centre with a variety of shops, pubs and local businesses.

“We expect this to make Margaret Thatcher House a very attractive proposition for a wide range of investors and developers. As a result, we predict some fierce bidding when the property comes up for auction."

Mr Darlington added: “This is the kind of property that regularly sees our livestreamed auctions attract literally thousands of people from across the UK – and abroad – keen to watch or take part in the proceedings.”

Margaret Thatcher House was first put on the market by Wyre Forest Conservative Association in 2018 after their long-term office tenant, civil engineering firm George Law, announced it was moving out after around 40 years.

The Conservative Association itself subsequently moving out, leaving the building empty.

Mr Darlington said: “The property is in a cleared condition and ready for improvement.”

Cycle shelters and electric vehicle charging points have been installed under conditions of the planning permission.