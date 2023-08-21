Two people treated by ambulance staff in four-vehicle crash

Hoobrook roundabout, near to where the incident took place

Hereford and Worcestershire-based emergency services rushed to the scene of a four-vehicle collision on Worcester Road in Kidderminster just before 3pm today.

The incident near the Hoobrook roundabout resulted in two people being injured, with both being left in the care of ambulance staff.

A spokesperson for the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service was called out at 2.59pm today to make vehicles safe in Kidderminster after a road traffic collision.

"One Wyre Forest Fire Station crew attended Worcester Road, near the Hoobrook roundabout, where the incident involved four vehicles.

"No people were trapped and three vehicles were made safe with a small amount of fuel on the roadway. Two casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service and the crew left vehicle recovery with the police at 3.47pm."