Two men arrested after stabbing at shopping centre

The incident took place at Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Street Map

The men were arrested following the incident at Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster at around 4.10pm on Thursday.

The stabbed man was take to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. The two men men remain in custody.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Two men have been arrested following an incident yesterday evening at Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster.

"At around 4.10pm, one man was stabbed and taken to the QE hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

"Following a full investigation, officers have arrested the two suspects and they are currently in custody.

"If you witnessed the incident, you can give any information anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Chief Inspector Ben Arrowsmith said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that there is no wider risk to the public.