Car dealership in Kidderminster set to appoint administrators

By John CorserKidderminsterPublished: Comments

A Kidderminster car dealership has given notice of its intention to appoint administrators.

CMS Kidderminster has been in the town for 36 years
Vauxhall dealer CMS Kidderminster in Churchfields, which sells new and used vehicles, accessories, parts and servicing, is still trading.

In its accounts for 2021, the firm’s directors discovered an unexplained discrepancy of £3,689,292, in relation to a stock contra account.

After “several detailed investigations”, the directors were unable to provide sufficient evidence to support the stock.

The business, founded in 1987,made a pre-tax profit of £487,475 on turnover of £94.2m for that year.

The firm also struggled throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with a reduction in employees to 79.

It also faced problems with a lack of skilled trained people to employ and a global parts shortage.

CMS has been a long term supporter of Kidderminster Harriers and used to sponsor the club's centre of excellence and youth development scheme.

