Safari park offers educational fun with half price tickets on teacher strike days

By Daniel WaltonKidderminsterPublished: Comments

West Midland Safari Park is giving our own cheeky monkeys the chance to learn and have fun with 50% off tickets.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 03/07/23.New lion lodges at West Midlands Safari Park..
DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 03/07/23.New lion lodges at West Midlands Safari Park..

The tickets, which were organised to coincide with the planned teacher strikes on Wednesday and Friday, will give children the chance to learn and have fun with their educational safari tours.

The zoo offers fun and educational tours featuring penguins, zebras, tigers and a large range of other animals.

On Twitter, West Midlands Safari Park wrote: " Looking for something to do during next week's teacher strike days? We're offering an amazing 50% off all admission tickets this upcoming Wednesday 5th and Friday 7th of July."

For more information visit the West Midlands Safari Park website at wmsp.co.uk/

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Wyre Forest entertainment
Entertainment
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News