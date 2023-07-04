Safari park offers educational fun with half price tickets on teacher strike days

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 03/07/23.New lion lodges at West Midlands Safari Park..

The tickets, which were organised to coincide with the planned teacher strikes on Wednesday and Friday, will give children the chance to learn and have fun with their educational safari tours.

The zoo offers fun and educational tours featuring penguins, zebras, tigers and a large range of other animals.

On Twitter, West Midlands Safari Park wrote: " Looking for something to do during next week's teacher strike days? We're offering an amazing 50% off all admission tickets this upcoming Wednesday 5th and Friday 7th of July."