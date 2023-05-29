Man sent photos of himself aroused and described sex acts to girl he thought was underage

Worcester Justice Centre. Photo: Google

Peter Clack faced one charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, which dated back to early 2019 in the Black Country.

At Worcester Justice Centre on May 19, the 44-year-old was sentenced having previously admitted the offence, in which he did not reasonably believe his victim was 16 years old or over as he attempted to communicate with them for his own sexual gratification.

Clack, of The Serpentine, Kidderminster, was given a two-year community order which includes participating in 43 days with an accredited sexual offending group work programme and up to 55 rehabilitation activity days.

He's also required to register with the police for five years.