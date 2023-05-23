Man dies after car leaves road and hits tree near Kidderminster

Minster Road was closed following the incident, which saw a man die following a car collisiion. Photo: North Worcestershire Police

The A451 Minster Road was closed for several hours following the crash, which happened near the Wyre Forest Crematorium and Cemetery around 7.56am and saw a Blue Jeep Cherokee leave the road while travelling towards Stourport-on-Severn and hit a tree.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene, which was closed off to allow ambulance staff to administer advance life-support to the man, who was found in a critical condition.

However, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it became clear that the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered one car had been involved in a collision and the driver, a man, was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life-support but unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, it soon became apparent that he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”

West Mercia Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses and have asked for anyone with information to get in touch through calling 101, emailing PC Chris Woolman or by getting in touch with Crimestoppers.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A451 in Stourport-on-Severn this morning.

"The collision happened at just before 8am this morning (Tuesday 23 May) on Minster Road in Stourport-on-Severn and involved a Blue Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"The vehicle was travelling towards Stourport-on-Severn when it left the road.

"Sadly, the driver of the car, a man aged 61-years-old, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Chris Woolman on 101 extension 7733404 or by email chris.woolman@westmercia.police.uk