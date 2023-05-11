Bomb squad called in after 'suspicious package' found in Kidderminster

A 100-metre cordon has been put in place in Exchange Street in Kidderminster, just yards away from Kidderminster College.
A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a business premises in Exchange Street in Kidderminster at 5.25pm today following a report of a suspicious package.
"A 100-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution and experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been informed.
"We thank everyone for their patience while we deal with this incident. Further updates to follow when we have them."