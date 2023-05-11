Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bomb squad called in after 'suspicious package' found in Kidderminster

By Nick HumphreysKidderminsterPublished:

Bomb disposal experts have been called in and an area has been taped off after a suspicious package was discovered in a town centre.

Exchange Street, Kidderminster. Picture: Google
Exchange Street, Kidderminster. Picture: Google

A 100-metre cordon has been put in place in Exchange Street in Kidderminster, just yards away from Kidderminster College.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a business premises in Exchange Street in Kidderminster at 5.25pm today following a report of a suspicious package.

"A 100-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution and experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been informed.

"We thank everyone for their patience while we deal with this incident. Further updates to follow when we have them."

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News