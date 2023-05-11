Bomb squad called in after 'suspicious package' found in Kidderminster

Exchange Street, Kidderminster. Picture: Google

A 100-metre cordon has been put in place in Exchange Street in Kidderminster, just yards away from Kidderminster College.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a business premises in Exchange Street in Kidderminster at 5.25pm today following a report of a suspicious package.

"A 100-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution and experts from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been informed.