Appeal to find 'vulnerable' 16-year-old girl missing from home near hospital

By Emma Walker Kidderminster

Police have launched an appeal for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Have you seen Katie?

Katie White was last seen on Saturday at 10am when she left her home address near to the hospital in Kidderminster.

Katie is described as white, 5ft10 tall, slim build, brown eyes, straight brown shoulder length hair. She is wearing a pink fleece top with denim jeans with holes in.

She is believed to of possibly taken a white push scooter with her.

She is known to frequent the Stourport area.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We consider her as vulnerable and anyone with any information is asked to please call 999 immediately."

