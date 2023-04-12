Tributes to police officer, 43, after sudden death while on duty in Shropshire

PC Andy Boardman died in Broseley on Tuesday. Photo: West Mercia Police

PC Andy Boardman, 43, was taken ill and collapsed while responding to a call in Broseley on Tuesday afternoon.

PC Boardman had been with the force for eight years after joining from West Midlands Police, where he started his policing career in 2007, following a seven-year stint in the Armed Forces.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “This is a terrible shock for everyone that knew Andy and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at West Mercia Police, are with his wife, Luci, their two daughters and all his family, friends and colleagues.

“Andy was a familiar and friendly face across the communities he served and well-liked by his colleagues across the whole force. Today we are flying our flags at half-mast as a sign of respect.

“Andy was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill. I want to pass on our sincere thanks to the paramedics who did everything they possibly could for Andy and to the officers that were with him.”

During his time with West Mercia Police, PC Boardman worked in Kidderminster and Stourport. More recently he joined the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock.

PC Boardman's wife, Luci, has thanked his colleagues and members of the public who have sent kind and thoughtful messages of support in the wake of her husband's death.

West Mercia Police has confirmed his death is not crime-related.