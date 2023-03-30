Easter fun for youngsters at Kidderminster nursery

Oliver Walker, two, and 3-year old Amelia Ash

Easter brings thoughts of chocolates and bunnies but children at Little Trinity Nursery have been considering which came first, the chicken or the egg?

The activities give the children a focus and understanding of the world around them.

Nursery manager Gaynor Carter said: “The children have had such a wonderful time talking about chickens and sorting and matching different sized eggs and decorating them with different patterns, they simply had lots and lots of fun.

“Using tweezers, they hunted for hidden eggs in the tuff tray using their fine motor skills.

"They thoroughly enjoyed their Easter egg hunt and searching the nursery to find hidden treats to enjoy.”

From crafting delicious chocolate Easter nests and using their blossoming creative skills to make colourful Easter cards for family and friends, they also decorated Easter baskets to take home their wonderful chocolate creations.

The children also enjoyed Easter stories and a letter-sound egg hunt to encourage their communication, language, and literacy skills, shouting out each of the letter sounds as they found them.