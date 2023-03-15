Notification Settings

Appeal launched to track down missing teenager from Kidderminster

By Thomas Parkes

An appeal has been launched to track down a teenager from Kidderminster who was last seen at a railway station in Birmingham.

Renee has gone missing. Photo: West Mercia Police

Renee Seagar, aged 14, was last seen at Birmingham Snow Hill on March 14 at just before 11pm. It is not known where she went after leaving the station.

The girl is described as a white female, slim build, with long brown dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jumper, joggers, white Nike trainers and carrying a black bag.

She has been known to frequent locations in Birmingham, Manchester and Derby. Anyone with any information is asked to please call 999 immediately.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

