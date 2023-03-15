Appeal launched to track down missing teenager from Kidderminster

Renee has gone missing. Photo: West Mercia Police

Renee Seagar, aged 14, was last seen at Birmingham Snow Hill on March 14 at just before 11pm. It is not known where she went after leaving the station.

The girl is described as a white female, slim build, with long brown dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jumper, joggers, white Nike trainers and carrying a black bag.