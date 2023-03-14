Notification Settings

Police issue image in appeal to find missing man last seen walking along canal

By Isabelle ParkinKidderminsterPublished:

An appeal has launched to find a man who has gone missing in Kidderminster.

Police have urged people with information about Aaron to call 999

West Mercia Police have issued a pictured of Aaron Oakley in a bid to help with their search.

The 43-year-old, who is said to have links to the Dudley area, was last spotted walking along a canal in Stourport on March 12.

He is described as being around 6ft 3 inches tall with a slim build and shaved dark brown hair.

The man could be wearing a red jacket with a black hood, grey t-shirt and beige trousers.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Can you help us find Aaron?

"Aaron Oakley, 43, missing from Kidderminster.

"He was last seen on Stourport walking along the canal around 5pm on Sunday 12 March."

People with information are urged to call 999.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

