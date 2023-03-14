Police issue image in appeal to find missing man last seen walking along canal

Police have urged people with information about Aaron to call 999

West Mercia Police have issued a pictured of Aaron Oakley in a bid to help with their search.

The 43-year-old, who is said to have links to the Dudley area, was last spotted walking along a canal in Stourport on March 12.

He is described as being around 6ft 3 inches tall with a slim build and shaved dark brown hair.

The man could be wearing a red jacket with a black hood, grey t-shirt and beige trousers.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Can you help us find Aaron?

"Aaron Oakley, 43, missing from Kidderminster.

"He was last seen on Stourport walking along the canal around 5pm on Sunday 12 March."