Seven people including two children hurt in crash near Kidderminster

By Lisa O'BrienKidderminsterPublished: Last Updated:

Seven people including two children have been injured in a crash involving two vehicles near Kidderminster.

Two crews from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were called to the junction of the A449 and Parkgate Road, Wolverley, at just after 10am on Thursday.

Two vehicles had been involved in a collision.

The fire service said a man trapped in one of the vehicles was freed by firefighters.

Two children were also freed from one of the vehicles.

In total, there were seven casualties – five adults and two children.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

