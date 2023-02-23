Seven people including two children hurt in crash near Kidderminster

Two crews from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were called to the junction of the A449 and Parkgate Road, Wolverley, at just after 10am on Thursday.

Two vehicles had been involved in a collision.

The fire service said a man trapped in one of the vehicles was freed by firefighters.

Two children were also freed from one of the vehicles.

In total, there were seven casualties – five adults and two children.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.