Seven people including two children hurt in crash near Kidderminster

Two crews from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were called to the junction of the A449 and Parkgate Road, Wolverley, at just after 10am on Thursday.
Two vehicles had been involved in a collision.
The fire service said a man trapped in one of the vehicles was freed by firefighters.
Two children were also freed from one of the vehicles.
In total, there were seven casualties – five adults and two children.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
10:04 2 crews from @HWFireWFhub mobilised to Junc A449 and Parkgate Road, #Wolverley, RTC involved 2 vehicles, 1 male medically trapped rescued from 1 car, 2 children released from rear of car, vehicle made safe, in total 7 casualties were involved 5 adults and 2 children— HWFireControl (@HWFireControl) February 23, 2023