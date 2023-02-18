Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal to help find missing woman

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterPublished:

A request for help has been put out to help find a missing woman.

Kidderminster Police are asking for help with locating Magdalena Opieka, who has been reported as missing. Photo: Kidderminster Police
Kidderminster Police are asking for help with locating Magdalena Opieka, who has been reported as missing. Photo: Kidderminster Police

Kidderminster Police has put out the appeal to help find Magdalena Opieka, who has been reported as missing.

Magdalena is known to live in Droitwich, while also have links to the Stourport and Kidderminster areas.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Kidderminster Police said: "Officers are appealing for information regarding a missing person by the name of Magdalena Opieka.

"She is currently living in the Droitwich area & has connections to the Stourport & the Kidderminster area.

"If you have any information please call 101 & quote 00301_I_06022023".

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Stourport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News