Police appeal to help find missing woman

Kidderminster Police are asking for help with locating Magdalena Opieka, who has been reported as missing. Photo: Kidderminster Police

Kidderminster Police has put out the appeal to help find Magdalena Opieka, who has been reported as missing.

Magdalena is known to live in Droitwich, while also have links to the Stourport and Kidderminster areas.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Kidderminster Police said: "Officers are appealing for information regarding a missing person by the name of Magdalena Opieka.

"She is currently living in the Droitwich area & has connections to the Stourport & the Kidderminster area.