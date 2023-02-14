Eat, drink and celebrate Ukraine at special event

Front to back, left to right: Svitlana Semaniuk (Mother), Svitlana Semaniuk (Daughter), Ana Zait, Fiona Quirke and Lisa Rodenhurst get ready for the night

Bodenham Arboretum is hosting two evenings of Ukrainian cuisine in aid of the charitable foundation of Serhiy Prytula, supporting the people of Ukraine.

The evenings were the idea of owner James Binnian, who said he felt the need to show his support for Ukraine and the many displaced citizens, three of whom he is now employing at his business in Wolverley.

The themed dining events will take place on the evenings of Saturday 4 and Saturday, March 11 and the menu will comprise Ukrainian dishes such as traditional Borscht and Holubtsi and the traditional welcome drink of Holrilka.

Within days of advertising the event, places were fully booked and its popularity has prompted a second evening now too.

Mr Binnion said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response we have had from people as some have offered to give money, whilst others have kindly donated fresh sunflowers to decorate the restaurant.

"I truly have been touched by people’s generosity of spirit.

The aid organisation Serhiy Prytula Foundation, was the suggestion of Bodenham’s Ukrainian employees and which provides military support to Ukrainian troops and humanitarian aid to civilians.

Mr Binnion said he was keen that the funds raised by the evening were given to a recognised charity that would ensure money would be utilised where it was needed most.

He said: “I did a little research myself and was impressed with what the Serhiy Prytula Foundation had achieved purely through crowd funding and they are proactive.

"It was recently reported that in just nine hours, the Prytula Foundation raised $5.5 million from private donors to buy 50 FV103 Spartans (tracked armoured personnel carriers) used by the British Army.

"Our contribution may not stretch as far as that but I hope it will help in some way.”