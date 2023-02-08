The area around Stourport Road and Goldthorn Road was closed following a collision between a car and motorcycle. Photo: Google Street Map

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Stourport Road in Kidderminster at around 3.20pm on Wednesday after being alerted to news of the collision on the junction of Goldthorn Road.

The road was closed in both directions and motorists asked to find an alternative route while crews worked at the scene.

