Road closed in both directions after collision

By James VukmirovicKidderminsterPublished:

A busy road was closed after a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The area around Stourport Road and Goldthorn Road was closed following a collision between a car and motorcycle. Photo: Google Street Map
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Stourport Road in Kidderminster at around 3.20pm on Wednesday after being alerted to news of the collision on the junction of Goldthorn Road.

The road was closed in both directions and motorists asked to find an alternative route while crews worked at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Stourport Road at the junction of Goldthorn Road at around 3.20pm after reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

"The road was closed in both directions and driver asked for find an alternative route."

West Midlands Ambulance Service were contacted for a comment.

