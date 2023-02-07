Staff and students recognised for stellar arts programme in wake of pandemic

Sophie Roberts with talented students (from left) James Bloor, Logan Allerton, Abigail Tyler, Luis Villegas and (front) Elora Stevens

Assessors praised the “strong emphasis” on creativity, and highlighted the school’s Day to Create project, Summer Showcase and Radio Pantomime.

They said: “It was interesting to hear how you picked up on pupils' reticence to perform post-Covid and addressed this through your Summer Showcase, giving young people the chance to perform in local care homes and other community venues.

“In fact, you devised a series of substitute projects to get around lockdown restrictions, including adapting your usual Christmas pantomime to a radio drama format which allowed creative work to continue.”

Sophie Roberts, assistant faculty leader for creative arts, said: “We weren’t going to let a global pandemic stop us and found other ways to keep our students’ creativity alive.

“Staff quickly adapted to enhancing performance opportunities once we were able, allowing students to build their self-confidence and creativity which are vital skills for the future.”

This week, talented students are treading the boards in their production of We Will Rock you, with two public performances in the school theatre.